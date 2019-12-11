Statement From The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party On the Resignation of Vaughn Miller From The FNM…

Vaughn Miller

11 December 2019

The PLP welcomes the decision of the Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller to support the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. There is at least one man from that side who stood up for principle and did not buckle under the threats by FNM Chairman Carl Culmer.

We welcome the fact that he is no longer associated with the FNM and now sits as an independent. We hope to be able to work with him as a true man of goodwill.

As for the rest of the FNM members sitting in that House today: what an embarrassing spectacle they are. These no manners FNM pipsqueaks strutting around with their big talk in the House of Assembly are so full of themselves that they don’t realize they are done. The street has no regard for them.

They are like a turkey at Thanksgiving. You can stick a fork in them. They’re done.

End