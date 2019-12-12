Homicide 101 on Freeport Grand Bahama overnight – Homicide 100 on Bay Street Wednesday morning!

Homicide #101 in Redwood Lane Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Freeport| Now Bahamas Press does not get the police reports but we can now report to you that the country has reported homicide #101 in the community of Grand Bahama.

A male succumbed to injuries following a shooting incident in the Redwood Lane area, shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday (December 11).

We at BP know police were alerted of gunshots being fired in the Redwood Lane and Carissa Street area. And when responded and arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was riding a bicycle at the time. His identity is still unknown and has not been released.

This latest homicide comes on following the 100th homicide, which occurred on Bay Street on Wednesday morning.

Police reported how around 2 am this morning a male got into an argument outside the Escape Lounge on Bay Street.

Reports suggest that a group of males was involved in an altercation on Elizabeth Avenue and Bay Street, which resulted in an adult male being stabbed. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the man; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

And the string of violence appears to be not ending any time soon with just 14 days before Christmas another shooting has left a young male in hospital.

We understand on Tuesday evening just before 8:00pm, a man was walking in the area of Flax Street off Malcolm Road, when an armed male exited a Nissan Note and opened fire on him. The injured male was transported to hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition. CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO: https://www.instagram.com/p/B565VYbAkSb/?igshid=1sld1ieqlij81

Police are following leads. #crimedown

We report yinner decide!

Victim shot to the upper body on Tuesday evening in the Malcolm Road community.