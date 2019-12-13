113 HAITIAN MIGRANTS REPATRIATED FROM GREAT INAGUA

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018.

INAGUA| On Thursday, December 12, 2019, a joint team of Law Enforcement Officers departed Inagua International Airport at 10:10 AM en-route to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a total of (113) Haitian

nationals under Deportation Order onboard a Bahamasair flight.

The initial group onboard this flight from New Providence included (54) Males and (17) Females and (4) minors. They were joined by (26) Males, (11) Females and (1) minor who boarded in Matthew Town, Inagua. The latter group was apprehended on December 7, 2019, by the combined efforts of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos Islands (OPBAT), and the United States Coast Guard in waters off south of Inagua.

The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.