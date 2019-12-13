Minister for Health failed to report to the public on the Social Services workers who tested positive for TB!

PM Minnis and Minister Duane Sands running PMH into the ground.

BP BREAKING| Notice how the Minister for Health didn’t see the need to inform you or Parliament of a mass Tuberculosis outbreak at the Kendal G. L Issacs Gym.

Mind you, these are the same people who initially said no one died in Dorian. REMEMBER DAT?

Why has it taken the Minister for Health more than one month to tell you what he knew since October 29th?

Anyway, now that he has confirmed ONE CASE – we ga ask Minister Duane Sands this question: How many Social Services workers are homesick following positive testing for TB?

Let’s see if he will answer that!

We report yinner decide!