The gangster who attacks women! PM Brother being investigated by police for assault….

Freeport| Grand Bahama attorney Tiffany Dennison said she fears for her life after she was allegedly verbally and physically attacked by the prime minister’s brother on Wednesday.

Dennison claims businessman Cyril Minnis, known as “Boxer”, punched her in the face as the pair got into a heated exchange outside the Registrar General’s Department in the Fidelity building.

The attorney said the terrifying attack has left her with a blurry left eye, tingling in her ear, and a sore jaw.

In an interview with Eyewitness News Online, she said racial and misogynistic slurs hurled at her represent years-long abuse due to her involvement in a legal matter back in 2006.

The incident took place around 1.15pm, and has been reported to the police, it was confirmed yesterday.

“I was outside the Registrar General Department at the Fidelity building. (Minnis) he came out the door, and he was never my client so I didn’t recognize his face. I didn’t know who he was until he started screaming about the case.

Dennison continued: “He was on the phone and cursing, calling me a white bitch, a white gangster, about how I have his money.”