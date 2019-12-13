The Tribune promoting violence against PM Minnis!

NASSAU| The Tribune morning daily is inciting violence against the PM in its newspaper.

Today a published cartoon features the MP for Golden Isles, Vaughn Miller, slapping a tooth out of the mouth of the PM.

Miller resigned from the FNM yesterday, asking the Speaker to have his seat reassigned at the next sitting of Parliament.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis moved a Motion of NO CONFIDENCE against the Prime Minister after Minnis lied to House over the Post Office Scandal, which was awarded to then-sitting Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette – the MP for St. Annes.

We report yinner decide!