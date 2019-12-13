Tuberculosis outbreak at the Kendal G. L Isaacs Gym – all social workers are now being tested for the bacteria…

NASSAU| Social workers and partners of the Bahamas Government assigned to the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gym are now all being tested for Tuberculosis as an outbreak has erupted at the shelter facility.

A mass outbreak of the bacteria has been reported and an undetermined amount of persons, we understand, are being treated.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that spreads from person to person through microscopic droplets released into the air.

This can happen when someone with the untreated, active form of tuberculosis coughs, speaks, sneezes, spits, laughs or sings.

Up to October 30th it was reported that some 294 people were housed at the gym, 346 in three tents on the ground where health conditions were deteriorating. However, no one reported what those conditions were. Duane Sands has yet to update the country on this developing situation, as persons remain exposed to the risk of this dangerous disease.

On Monday officials began clearing the tents and removing shelter victims as conditions went downhill.

With the government firing junior doctors at PMH, it is still unclear as to how many persons have been affected following this latest outbreak.

The minister noted back in late October that the government hopes to deactivate all shelters and transition people back to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

