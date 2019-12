Cleo Major murdered behind a restaurant in Nassau Village.

Nassau| Sources are confirming to Bahamas Press the identity of the victim in that fatal shooting this morning to be resident Cleo Major.

The female victim was discovered with gunshot wounds to the upper body on a track road in the area of the Mandingo Restaurant in Nassau Village. The 102 homicide victim is the second female to be found dead from that community days apart.

