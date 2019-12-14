Some 273 persons tested for TB in the shelter outbreak Health Officials confirm…!

A positive test forces one senior government official in Social Services to undergo treatment! Of the 273 sixty-three (63) had positive skin tests, indicating an exposure to TB

Kendal G. L . Isaacs Gym

Health Minister Duane Sands

NASSAU| Some 273 people have been tested for TB at the Kendal G. L Isaacs shelter following the discovery of a 15-year-old boy with exposure to the bacteria.

Now after BP reported this breaking development which we knew since October 29th, finally late Friday the Ministry of Health decided to tell you after weeks of silence.

The Health Ministry confirmed some “two hundred seventy-three (273) persons in the Kendal G. L. Isaacs shelter have been screened. Of that number sixty-three (63) had positive skin tests, indicating an exposure to TB at some time…”

Bahamas Press will now confirm a SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL has tested POSITIVE amongst the screened persons, along with two members of the official’s family. Why did it take all this time before the Health Ministry saw the need to alert Bahamians to these developments?

The Minister went to Parliament as reported nothing! He made no mention to the House of these developments and the steps taken by his Ministry following its discovery.

The Health Ministry went on to confirm, “As a part of the TB protocol those persons will also receive a chest x-ray to determine whether they have active TB or were merely exposed to someone with TB. At the school that the student attends, thirty-six (36) persons were also screened. As the results from the skin test have to be read between 48 hours and 72 hours after placement, those results are pending.” What in the hell is this? If BP didn’t tell yinner this the public would not know anything!

The Ministry added that it wishes to, “remind the public to always practice proper handwashing, coughing and sneezing hygiene to help prevent the spread of any infections.

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by a bacteria that usually affects the lungs or throat where the disease may be infectious. TB can also attack other parts of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain where it is usually not infectious.”

People with active TB disease are most likely to spread it to people they spend time with every day. This can include family members, friends, and co-workers. For some people who breathe in the Tuberculosis bacteria and become infected, the body is able to fight the bacteria and it remains inactive in their body.

Had the 15-year-old shelter victim did his proper medical tests before being assigned into a school here in the capital how is it TB was not detected then? And how many others could be in this same condition but never was tested?

All we at BP say is this: When were we going to know this Duane Sands? WHEN?

