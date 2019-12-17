BANDIT TAKES OFF WITH HOMEMADE CHRISTMAS ORNAMRNTS IN ARMED ROBBERY? WELL WHAT IS THIS?

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the suspect responsible for an armed robbery on Monday 16th, December 2019.

According to reports shortly after 11:00pm, a female was outside a residence on Ivanhoe Road, off Mackey Street where she collected a basket containing handmade christmas ornaments from her vehicle.

As she walked back to the house, she was approached by a male armed with a firearm. Upon seeing the male, she dropped the basket and screamed, alerting her boyfriend who opened the door of the house door, allowing her to run inside. The suspect picked up the basket and fled making good his escape on foot.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this and other investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.