Four men pretending to be Immigration Officers invaded a home off Balfour Avenue off Key West Street!

Clarence Russell must caution the public on this incident.

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are searching for several men responsible for a home invasion and armed robbery which occurred Monday, 16th, December, 2019.

According to reports, shortly before 5:00am, four (4) armed males purporting to be Immigration Officers, forced their way inside a home on Balfour Avenue off Key West Street, and robbed three males and a female of cash, work permits, cell phones and other personal effects.

The assailants physically assaulted one of the males and the female, before making good their escape on foot.

All attempts to get a response from Immigration Director on this incident have gone on deaf ears. How will the public know when a robber is not an Immigration Officer? What is this?

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this and other investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.



