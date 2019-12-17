Man hiking a ride nearby PM Minnis residence robs driver!

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the suspects responsible for two armed robberies on Sunday 15th, December 2019.

In the first incident, shortly after 11:00am, a male was driving a truck in the area of Tropical Gardens off West Bay Street (nearby the Prime Minister’s residents), when a man hiking a ride flagged him down.

He assisted the man, who then produced a firearm and robbed him of cash and cheques before making good his escape. This should teach him a lesson – DO NOT STOP FOR STRANGERS!

In the second incident, shortly after 8:00pm a female was outside a residence on Jerome Avenue off Chesapeake Road, when she was approached by a male armed with a firearm who robbed her of a Huawei Tablet before making good his escape on foot.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this and other investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS.

