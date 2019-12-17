Minnis Burning MONEY!!! Who knew about this contract signing?

NASSAU| The Minnis Government is signing off on $17 million dollars for a bunch of garbage! And the question must be asked: How can (basic) drones provide aerial coverage for the entire Bahamas?

Wouldn’t it be easier for us to be spending our money with a satellite company to provide constant visual monitoring? But $17 million?

Wow…and no one says anything! This is just like the failed Shot Spotter contract which was for $1.9 million and does not work!

These people are behaving like they don’t have to account for this money!

We report yinner decide!