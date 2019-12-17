Police are investigating another stabbing incident in the capital…

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence is investigating a stabbing incident that has left an adult male injured on Sunday, December 15th, 2019. 

According to reports, shortly before 6:00pm, a man was involved in an altercation with another male on Newbold Street off Blue Hill Road which resulted in the male producing a sharp object, stabbing him. Emergency Services were called to the scene and transported the man to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. 

We report yinner decide!

