Bad rollover on the airport service road

Serious rollover on LPIA’s back service road today.

NASSAU| A terrible rollover accident with several members of a family inside occurred today on the service road behind the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The relatives traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of their vehicle which flipped into a gate and landed on its roof into a muddy pond nearby. While no one life was lost in the incident passengers were visibly shaken and requested help.

We cannot stress the point enough – and once again – we appeal to all motorists to exercise due care and attention when on the roadways across the country. This means no texting and driving. No eating and driving. No drinking and driving. Exercise patience and share the road. Fasten your seatbelts at all times and drive to arrive alive.

We report yinner decide!