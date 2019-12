file photo

BP BREAKING| We had a serious shooting at Chef Creole on Bernard Road last evening, which has left a male in serious condition in hospital.

The victim was shot in the mouth sometime after 11pm last evening. Let’s hope he pulls though.

The incident was never registered on the $1.9 million Spotshotter device and we doubt any of the $17 million -dollar drones ever reached the scene. But hey – ITS YOUR MONEY!

We report yinner decide!