Some 185 Haitian migrants return to the Bahamas. What is this?

BP BREAKING| In case no one reported it to you as yet, shortly after midnight the BRAVE men and women of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force intercepted some 185 migrants who entered the waters surrounding the Southern Bahamas.

We can tell you it was a joint operation by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operations Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT – a tripartite agreement between the US, Turks & Caicos and Bahamas) and Turks and Caicos authorities – all played a role in the interception.

An OPBAT helicopter spotted a 30-foot low profile, wooden vessel at 5:00 pm approximately 24 NM off Little Inagua. A total of 84 persons were taken aboard a USCG Cutter. They will be transferred to the TCI authorities. The 101 migrants onboard HMBS BAHAMAS will be transported to Mathew Town, Inagua for further processing by Immigration authorities on that island.

As BP told authorities over and over, there is reported to be drugs are on these vessels and the migrants are just human shields.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is actively monitoring changes in illicit trends and patterns that are expected to occur and for which the RBDF must anticipate, adapt and adjust proactively.

We report yinner decide!