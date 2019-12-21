The DNAs are going back home to the FNM [TWO SIDES OF THE SAME COIN]

STATEMENT By the former DNA/FNM member who called up Carl Bethel’s son! WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

Branville McCartney and FNM Chairman Carl Culmer together at last!

Statement by LARON MOXEY/Former DNA youth leader

A few days ago, I contacted Carlyle Bethel, President of the Torchbearers Youth Association and expressed my interest in joining the FNM and TYA.

There were a few push and pull factors that lead to this decision. I would like to take some time to explain how we got to where we are today.

I have been a part of the DNA since 2014. I’ve served in many positions, assisted on many projects and sacrificed great resources. I, like most young people, am extremely passionate about my country and want to see a country that works for all. Unfortunately, the DNA of today is not the DNA that I joined in 2014. There are many who can attest to this.

The DNA has become an undemocratic organization with no true leadership. Much like the PLP, the DNA has become obsessed with skirting the rules and making unconstitutional decisions that suit the interest of the Leader and not the people or the organization.

In addition to this, I have come to realize through multiple incidents, that there is a belief in the DNA that young people ought to sit small until their name is called. The voice of young people does not carry any weight in the DNA. In fact, there are at times incidents of suppression of the youth voice and as a result, young people are not heard.

From a young age, I’ve been drawn towards political service. So, for me, walking away from an undemocratic DNA does not mean walking away from political service.

After deep reflection, I’ve now come to understand that there is only one political party that truly believes in the democratic process and values the contributions of young people at all levels, not just in talk, but in action!

Although I have not always agreed with everything the FNM has done, I can confidently say that the FNM has a rich history of youth involvement and empowerment.

The Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis and this FNM Government has shown their commitment to young people through landmark policies and initiatives such as the development and launch of the SBDC to encourage entrepreneurship and spur business activity in the over the hill areas.

They have also embarked on one of the most socially progressive agendas by making a University education tuition free and available to all students, thus increasing enrollment by over 50%.

I am excited to start this new chapter in my life as an active member of the Free National Movement and the Torchbearers Youth Association. TYA, under the leadership of President Carlyle Bethel has been transformative.

They have engaged young people at all levels and shown that they truly care about the advancement and empowerment of young people.

I look forward to working with and growing in the FNM and TYA.