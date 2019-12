Berry Islands| A young 25-year-old woman was just moments ago found dead inside a bathroom on Chub Cay in the Berry Islands.

The young woman had failed to show up for work today and as teams went to search for her she was found dead in her bathroom.

An investigation is set to probe the exact cause of death. Now, these breaking reports you would not get in any other news agency, and therefore, out of respect to the family, BP will not name the woman at this time.

