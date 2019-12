North Eleuthera| BP is learning of a plane crashed nearby the community of North Eleuthera.

US Coast Guard confirmed with BP that they have rescued the pilot of a Cessna N50DH that ditched into waters this morning off North Eleuthera.

The pilot was found in stable condition and was airlifted to New Providence for a medical evaluation.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft that departed Stuart, Florida en-route to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

