A third woman in Nassau Village shot!

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting, Monday 23rd, December 2019, which left an adult female injured.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00 am, a female left a residence Hope Gardens, Nassau Village, jumped in a vehicle and begun her commute to work, when she heard gunshots and realized she had been shot.

While she attempted to drive to the hospital, she saw an ambulance, got the attention of the driver, received assistance from EMS and was transported to hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

