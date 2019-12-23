Two die in traffic fatalities on Grand Bahama and Andros over the weekend…

A man who goes by the name “Mumbles” died in Grand Bahama over the weekend in a freak accident.

FREEPORT| Police are investigating Grand Bahama’s latest traffic fatality which claimed the life of an unidentified male, who goes by the name Mumbles, early Sunday morning.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Northeastern Division Assistant Superintendent of Police and Public Affairs and Communication Officer (PACO), traffic officers were called to the crash site shortly after 1:00 a.m. December 22.

Preliminary reports revealed that sometime around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, December 22, traffic officials were dispatched to the intersection of Coral Road and Ponce De Leon Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned that two vehicles – a blue Nissan Cube occupied by a lone driver and a black Chevrolet Equinox also occupied by a lone driver, collided and were extensively damaged, with the driver of the Cube trapped in the vehicle.

Officers from the EMS and Fire Emergency Services were called to the scene, where they used the Jaws of Life to extricate the male driver from Cube.

According to ASP Pinder, the driver who sustained serious injuries was rushed to the trauma section at the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical assistance.

Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Meanwhile, just a few hours earlier police in Mangrove Cay Andros recorded another traffic fatality there. The victim who lost control of his honda vehicle before being ejected out of the vehicle died instantly.

BP has identified that fatality victim as David Russell aka DJ. Scenes of that fatality are published below.

More sad scenes from around the country where many accidents occurred. This one on West Bay Street last night. Drive to arrive alive people.