Cost Right on Grand Bahama robbed!

Bahamas Press is learning the popular Costright Foodstore on Grand Bahama Island was robbed on Monday. Nothing has been reported on the matter and police on this island have yet to account to the press. We await a breaking on the details of this incident.

Meanwhile, police on the Island of New Providence is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies on Monday December 23rd, 2019.

In the first incident, shortly after 12:00am, an adult male and female along with three juveniles arrived at a residence on Arawak Avenue off Pyfrom Road. While standing on the porch attempting to enter the home, they were approached by an armed man who robbed them of cash, jewelry, and other personal effects, before jumping a wall, making good his escape on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 5:00 am, a couple was inside their home on Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens when two armed men entered the home, held them in the house at bay and robbed them of cash, and keys for a vehicle. The culprits physically assaulted the male victim before making good their escape.

