Queen Elizabeth honours Carl Culmer, Tommy T and Gregory Sherman for their work in the country! Well, WHAT IS THIS?

George Kelly takes top honours in Queen’s New Year’s List.

NASSAU| Your hardworking Bahamas Press is once again advised by HM Queen Elizabeth II who has made her New Year’s Honours List.

Heading up the honours is Godfery Kelly who will be knighted with the Order of St. Michael & St. George [KCMG].

Receiving the Order of the British Empire [CBE] will be Peter Goulandris, Rev. Carrington Samuel Pinder and current Chairman of Bahamasair and former Leader of the FNM Orville Alton Thompson Turnquest aka ‘Tommy T’.

The Queen’s OBE award will be awarded to Peter Desmond Cole.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [MBE] is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service. Bahamians who will be designated with the honour include: Capt. Kenneth Raymond Carroll, Terrence Robert Horace Gape, President of the Senate Sen. the Hon. Mildred Hall- Watson, Juanita Denise Lewis –Johnson, Coralie McMillan-Adderley, Rev. Irene Russell and Janis Elizabeth Saunders

The Queen’s British Empire Medal [BEM] will be awarded to Charles Kermit Cates, Emily Antoinette Colebrooke, Carl Richard Culmer, Joy Alexander Duncombe, Rev. Kenneth Reginald Knowles, Everard Garvin Tony Lewis, Matilda Robinson and Gregory A. Sherman

The Queen’s Police Medal [QPM] will be awarded to Samuel Elijah Butler – ACP, and Ismelda David-Delaney – ACP.



Queen Elizabeth II

Now we at BP have not included for what areas these new designations [services to business, politics, etc] were for. But it should be interesting to note that with all the persons listed in the Queen’s Honour only FNM Chairman Carl Richard Culmer had nothing following his name to indicate what he was receiving his honour for. Could it be that his new title is for leading the FNM Party into chaos?

We report yinner decide!