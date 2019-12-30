Homicide incident #103 for the year recorded in the Grove early this morning…

file photo

Nassau| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Monday 30th December,

2019, which has left an adult male dead.

Now according to reports, shortly before 2:00 am early this morning, police were alerted to reports of gunshots in the Robinson Road area.

Shortly thereafter, the lifeless body of an adult male was discovered lying on the ground at Second Street, Coconut Grove, with injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the man; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

#CRIMEDOWN