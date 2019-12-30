More violence recorded on Grand Bahama island! What Dorian did do to those people?

GRAND BAHAMA| The violence continues on Grand Bahama Island, which this past September was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian. And with massive unemployment and a depressed economy, things are not getting any better any time soon for residents.

We at BP first reported how just before the holidays a violent shootout occurred at a Bar in West End, which forced a male victim and three others to be treated at hospital. Well, there is continued violence in the community.

The first incident occurred shortly before 1:00 am on Wednesday, 25th December 2019. Reports are that an altercation occurred between a group of males while at a business establishment in West End, Grand Bahama.

Three males were hospitalized at the West End Clinic with stab wounds about the body, two were treated with non-life threatening injuries and the other’s condition is described as guarded.

However, a second incident occurred shortly after 1:00am on Thursday 26th December 2019. Reports are that an altercation occurred between a group of males while at Smiths Point where four males received stab wounds about the body. They were all seen by the doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital and their injuries are listed as serious but stable.

Crime is down – especially for the ones which go unreported around the country.

