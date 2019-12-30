The streets of the capital have claimed the life of another young man over the holidays…

Robert Barry aka Jah Robby Love

NASSAU| There was another serious deadly traffic fatality over the Christmas holiday, which claimed the life of one man and left in critical condition two others.

BP can confirm the victim in that deadly crash is Robert Barry. He, along with two others, raced at a high rate of speed along Robinson Road early Boxing Day morning when their car lost control and crashed, killing Robert.

BP, just days leading into the holidays, struggles to remind motorists to exercise due care and attention while on the busy streets. We warned residents to drive to arrive alive. We cautioned that, with all the drinking over the holiday week, many could pose threats of danger if they fail to drive responsibly.

There are two more holiday days ahead in January. Please, Bahamas, let’s drive to arrive alive!

