Modernizing Junkanoo

Why, WHY are we selecting positions for first, second and third, etc. groups out the gate every year in the Junkanoo parades?

Junknaoo should develop a consistent, fairer method for this process. For example, if the section is first, second, third and so on out the gate….why not rotate the placements year on year?

So, if you were 5th to present on Bay in 2020, in 2021 your group will be 1st out the following year. Would this not be fair to all participating groups?

For the past five years the Valley Boys have been first out four times.

We need to modernize Junkanoo and deliver a fairer system to all participating groups. Who agrees?

We report yinner decide!