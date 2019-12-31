RBDF Continues Search for Overdue Vessel

Coral Harbour Base, 30 DEC. ‘19 (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) continues its search for an overdue vessel with 2 individuals onboard that was reported missing several days ago.

The 25-ft open hull vessel departed Lowe Sound, Andros with the 2 occupants at about 8:00 am and was due to return later that afternoon. A joint effort by members of the RBDF, Police, BASRA and with US Coast Guard aerial support were immediately dispatched to begin a search for the vessel.

Aerial and maritime searches along the coast lines, ocean waters nearby cays and reefs were conducted without success thus far. The search, which has since been extended as far west towards Bimini Island, is ongoing. Community persons have also taken part in the search and are encouraged to keep their eyes open for the two boaters.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed in the search for the craft and its occupants.