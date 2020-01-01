Doreen ALLEN – Major passes

Doreen Allen- Major

BP is sadden to announce the passing of Doreen Major nee Allen.

Doreen passed away around 1pm today. We extend condolences to her husband Evangelist and Pastor O. Rex Major, daughters Jewel Major, Gem Dickens, Jasmin Rodgers and Jade Major-Bryan; her grandchildren Beijingg Rodgers, Brazil, Baja Rodgers, Autumn and August; her sister Dawn Taylor and brothers David Allen and Paul and all of the extended family.

Doreen fought a good fight with her health challenges. We must all take comfort in knowing she is now with her Lord and Saviour Christ Jesus and she is out of her suffering now. We invite prayers and thankfulness for her life and strength for the family as they endure during this time.

Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord…Amen.