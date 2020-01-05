Homicide #3 reported a short while ago on Prison Lane

file photo

BP BREAKING UPDate | New coming right now from inside the Princess Margaret Hospital confirm we have homicide #3.

BP can confirm the victim in that Prison Lane shooting has expired. The male victim becomes the second individual to be murdered on the streets of the capital just hours apart and the 3rd homicide victim for the new year.

We have dispatched teams deep into the scene of that shooting in Prison Lane to gain a positive identity the victim.

Boy…only our drone platform appears to be working around here. Spotshotter and the 17 million dollar drone programme purchased by Minnis Dem have failed.

Meanwhile we share video feom the scene of homicide #2 where victim Lynden Humes was fatally shot dead inside his vehicle.

