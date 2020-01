Homicide victim #3 is 19-year-old Keshawn Fortune

BP BREAKING| BP teams on the ground in the Prison Lane community have now identified the country’s 3rd homicide victim as 19-year-old Keshawn Fortune.

The victim was fatally shot in the area just near the headquarters of the RBPF.

His murder comes just hours after the fatal shooting of Lynden Humes in the Bains and Grants Town community on John Road and Hospital Lane. Both victims in the separate incidents died on the scene.

May They Rest in Peace.

We report yinner decide!