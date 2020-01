A bad traffic fatality on Abaco has claimed the life of Immigration Bradley McDonald.

ABACO| A terrible freak accident in the Abacos has claimed the life of at least one Immigration Officer and has left another in critical condition.

Bradley McDonald died following the first traffic fatality of the year when his government registered vehicle flipped over and crashed.

We are still uncertain as to the cause of the accident which occurred in the afternoon.

In December 2019 more than seven traffic fatalities occurred within the country. Slow down people.

