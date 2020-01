Majority Rule March 2017

The Cabinet Office announces today that an Ecumenical Service commemorating 53 years of Majority Rule will be held on Friday, 10th January, 2020 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street at 10:00 a.m.

The general public is invited to attend.

Persons attending the service are asked to be seated by 9:45am.

