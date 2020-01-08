Second shooting in Prison Lane leave victim shot five times…

file photo

BP Breaking Update| A second shooting has occurred in the Prison Lane community last night.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, a man had just arrived at a home on Prison Lane, Fort Fin Castle, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who shot him five times before running away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

What is causing all this violence in the community right in front of the Police Headquarters?

Senior officers walked in the community this morning. #crimedown…

We report yinner decide!