A Bahamian Doctor denied bail as he is accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old boy…

Where is the Sexual Offender’s Registry to Protect CHILDREN? We protected the shark and the turtle – WHY NOT THE CHILDREN!?

Dr. Zephrick Newbold, 36

NASSAU| A Bahamian medical doctor and son of a retired family island administrator has been detained in custody after being accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old boy.

Dr. Zephrick Newbold, 36, has been accused of soliciting the teen for sex back on January 9th.

Police also found explicit sexual photos of the child’s private parts in the possession of Newbold, a medical doctor in the area of psychiatry practicing at both PMH and Sandilands.

The matter was being heard in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt where the accused is expected to return in March.

Newbold is the son of that famous Mayaguana Island Administrator Zephaniah Newbold, who acting in his capacity as local magistrate had released a young man who was arrested.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is still calling for MARCO LAW to be fully implemented and provide the public with a Sexual Offender’s Registery which could protect innocent children across this country!

