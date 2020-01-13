Man up on drug charges drops down dead in Magistrate Court #8

Jermaine Adderley 26

NASSAU| Jermaine Adderley, aged 26, is the young man who collapsed and died in Magistrate Court #8 today. He was being charged in a drug matter.



Adderley was remanded to prison back in May after denying being caught during a raid with over $100,000 worth of ecstasy pills, over 5,000 anti-anxiety pills and other illegal drugs intended to supply to others.

Both Jermaine Adderley and Adam Johnson of Dorchester Street entered not guilty pleas to claims they were caught with $110,000 worth of ecstasy pills when police searched a house they were in on Dorchester Street last Tuesday.

The pair, ages 26 and 25 respectively, also denied being caught in possession of 10 methamphetamine pills and one pound of marijuana worth $1,000 that they both planned to distribute to others on that same date. Adderley and Johnson also denied unlawfully storing some 5,448 Alprazolam pills; 1,090 Xanax pills; and 13 Oxycodone pills they planned to sell to others at the residence in question, which is not registered for that purpose in accordance with the Pharmacy Act. Alprazolam is the generic name for Xanax.

Today we pray for his family on his passing. May he rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!