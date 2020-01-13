Second murder in the capital following a shooting on Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the country’s 5th homicide incident this year – and the second murder in the capital in 24-hours.

BP can confirm that a male shot on Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road [and not in the valley as earlier reported] has succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been made public.

The incident unfolded late this evening where it was reported that the male was shot multiple times about the body with a high-powered weapon. It was also reported by BP that a black Passo had fled the scene of the crime.

The incident was the second homicide for the day. Earlier a female was discovered at the foot of the new Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge with fatal injuries. Police have not revealed any further details about that homicide.

So far these latest incidents record the 4th and 5th homicide incidents in the country in 2020.

