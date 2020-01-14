Crime is Down on Carib Road as a major security firm is broken into robbed and set on fire Sunday morning!

Maximum Security Company on Carib Road.

NASSAU| Not many incidents get reported in the country but BP has to report this one.

On Sunday Maximum Security Company was broken into, robbed and its building set on fire in the wee hours in the morning.

From sources, we are now learning weapons and ammunition were stolen from the office before bandits set the building on fire.

Someone has to have some camera footage of this act of terror. Who else heard of this incident?

Crime is down but we keep saying crime reporting is down.

We report yinner decide!