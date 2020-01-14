Foreign Nationals Apprehended in Joint Operation﻿

GRAND BAHAMA| A total of (7) foreign nationals were apprehended on Tuesday night in Grand Bahama during an Immigration-led operation supported by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police forces and the United States Coast Guard.

The suspects were in the process of boarding a white 25-30 ft. open hull vessel in the area of Eight Mile Rock at about 11:30 pm. Acting on Intelligence, Operation supported intercepted the foreign nationals (5 Haitians, 1 Jamaican female and 1 Brazilian) who were suspected of being engaged in human smuggling.

The Law Enforcement Agencies have been seeing a sharp increase in the number of interdicted human smuggling events occurring in the northern Bahamas. They are committed to preventing any illicit activities in the territorial waters of the Bahamas.

