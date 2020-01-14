Thieves in stolen truck on Abaco crashed into a wall! Police has yet to arrive on the scene….

What has happened to law and order on Abaco?
Abaco| Bahamas Press is following a serious story out of Abaco where two thieves were allowed to steal a truck, get high, get drunk and move through the streets of Abaco in a disorderly manner.
The thugs came on a property, spinning around in the truck. They were chased off.
But about 10 minutes later, the men crashed into a concrete wall across from The Regattas in Marsh Harbour.
Police never arrived on the scene – which confirms Abaco has turned into a lawless community!
Medical teams did arrive, though, and took both men to be treated.
What is happening with law and order in Abaco?
