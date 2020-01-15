Philcher Grant appointed Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations at Port Group, Limited

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island – President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) and Port Group Limited (PGL), Ian Rolle, today announced the appointment of Philcher Grant as Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations at Port Group, Limited.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Philcher Grant to the Port Group Limited team,” said Mr. Rolle. “This appointment comes as we continue to strategically position the organization to execute our responsibilities to residents in the most effective and efficient way. We remain focused on our vision to improve the quality of life for everyone in Grand Bahama, and to provide high performance service in areas of utility, city management and business development.”

In her new capacity, Ms. Grant is charged with leading engagement plans and initiatives with key stakeholders, media and public relations, hurricane preparedness, government relations and managing strategy process for the Grand Bahama Utility Company. She joined the company on January 13, 2020.

Acting Chairman of the GBPA, Sarah St. George, said, “Ms. Grant possesses the expertise and diverse knowledge to complement and strengthen our team. In continuing our restoration efforts, we will engage the public more frequently to provide relevant and timely information. We anticipate progressive improvements in our service to the Freeport community and, by extension, Grand Bahama Island.”

Ms. Grant brings more than 10 years of experience in resource management, communications, customer and government relations. Additionally, she is skilled in disaster restoration planning, metering, billing, management, call center administration, stakeholder and government relations, as well as regulatory compliance.

