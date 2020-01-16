An American guest drowns in waters at Half Moon Cay

ROCK SOUND| Police are investigating an alleged drowning, Monday 13th January, 2020, which occurred on Half Moon Cay.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00pm, an adult American male, who was a passenger of a cruise ship, was discovered unresponsive, floating in waters at Half Moon Cay.

He was removed from the water and CPR rendered. The victim was transported to the Community Clinic in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Last year on February 11th a Canadian male was found floating in waters on Half Moon Cay.

Investigations are ongoing.