Motorist Jermaine Forbes is the country’s latest traffic fatality victim.

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality in the country. Last evening a man was killed as he drove on West Bay Street and crashed into another vehicle.

BP has identified that victim [the second for the week] to be Jermaine Forbes.

We pray for his family on his passing. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!

