BP announces the passing of Dr. Gopal Kshatriya

Dr. Gopal Kshatriya

Nassau, Bahamas – January 14, 2020. The Community of Indians in The Bahamas is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Gopal Kshatriya on January 14, 2020 at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife Mrs. Chitra Gopal Kshatriya, family, friends and colleagues. Dr. Gopal as he was fondly known, was born in Hubli, India on January 15, 1946, moving on to glory just shy of his 74th year. In 1988, he came to The Bahamas with his wife Chitra and children and was a medical practitioner for the past 44 years at the Princess Margaret Hospital, and as a family practitioner for the Department of Public Health.

Dr Gopal Kshatriya is survived by wife, Mrs. Chitra Gopal Kshatriya; children: Dr. Shilpa Kshatriya and Kiran Kshatriya; son-in-law: Rajiv Chauhan; grandchildren: Kunika and Gurish Singh Chauhan; sister-in-law: Rani Chauhan; brother-in-law: Gautham Krishnaiah; sister: Mrs. Gayathri Krishnaiah; sister-in-law: Karuna Sundarapandiyan; nieces and nephews: Priyanka and Divya Sundarapandiyan, Meghana Krishnaiah, Arjun Krishnaiah, Cindy Cruz; sisters: Gangubhai Nayak Vijaya Aramani; and brothers: Raja Kshatriya, Narayan Kshatriya, Hanumanth Kshatriya, Krishna Kshatriya.

He will be missed by his family and friends, colleagues and patients.

Last rites will be held in Cedar Crest Funeral Home, Robinson Road. Viewing will take place on January 15, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm with cremation to follow at 1:30 pm.