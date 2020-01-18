Police investigate some 50 shooting incidents so far for the year…

file photo

Nassau, Bahamas – Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Thursday, 16th January 2020 which has left an adult male detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 6:00 am, a male was standing in front of a home on Coconut Grove Avenue when the occupants of a white Buick car pulled up and opened fire in his direction, hitting him, before speeding away. He was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

POLICE investigate ARMED ROBBERIES



Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking assistance in identifying and locating the men responsible for two armed robberies that occurred overnight.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00 pm, Thursday, 16th January, 2020, a woman was at Royal Palm Street off Mackey Street, when she was approached by two armed men, who robbed her of a 2007 white Nissan Cube, license # AR8188.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly before 3:00 am, Friday, 17th January 2020, a man was standing outside a restaurant on Baillou Hill Road north, when he was approached by a male, who robbed him of a wallet containing cash before running away.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with these investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.