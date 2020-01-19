Man who police say committed suicide was about to inherit a huge portion of Sir Jack Hayward’s estate! Was it really suicide or MURDER?!

Was Trevor Julius Bethel, 33, murdered? Or was it suicide?

Trevor Julius Bethel, 33, found dead on Friday. Police call it suicide – but persons in the community say it was MURDER!

NASSAU| Police on Grand Bahama are reporting that they are investigating the suicide of a 33-year-old male who originally hails from West End.

But BP, from our investigation and information, believes there could possibly be another homicide incident with the death of Trevor Julius Bethel who was found dead on Friday.

According to reports, sometime after 10:00 am a friend of the deceased, came to the Police and reported finding him unresponsive in a vehicle at the deceased’s residence.

Officers went to the residence on Sea Scape Drive and found the male as reported. The male was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected at this time; however, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Readers should note that Bethel was a former employee of the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s former honorary chairman and co-owner of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Sir Jack Hayward.

What most people did not know is this: following Sir Jack’s passing back in 2015 Bethel was left a huge portion of his wealth.

Sir Jack Hayward

Sir Jack’s family is contesting the matter and the long dispute over the will continued up to the time of Bethel’s passing. How is it police are so sure that this was a suicide? Could Bethel’s death be connected to that dispute? We shall soon know when the autopsy is concluded.

BP advises the family of Bethel to engage the services of a private independent pathologist to do another autopsy and do not let anyone cremate the body of the man some now claim has taken his own life. INVESTIGATE!!!

We ga report and let yinner decide!