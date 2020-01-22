A woman is dead following a traffic fatality in the Farrington Road area last night…

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a traffic collision Tuesday, 21st January, 2020 which left an adult female dead.

According to reports, shortly 8:00 pm a male was driving a silver Honda fit south on Farrington Road off Boyd Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a female who was walking. The injured woman was transported to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is assisting police with this investigation.