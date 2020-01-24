Two die in traffic fatalities in the last 24-hours…

Bajina Marshall the victim in that Andros fatality.

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a traffic collision Tuesday 21st January, 2020 which left an adult female dead.

According to reports, shortly 8:00 pm a male was driving a silver Honda fit south on Farrington Road off Boyd Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a female who was walking. The injured woman was transported to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is assisting police with this investigation. Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will continue investigations into this incident.

Meanwhile, a young woman in the community of Andros is the country’s latest traffic fatality victim.

BP is learning Bajina Marshall from Andros lost control of her car and crashed her vehicle in an electricity pole and bushes this Thursday. She died in the crash.

We pray for the family of the victims.

