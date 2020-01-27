Migrant bodies brought into the capital

Bodies brought to the capital from Ragged Island.

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is continuing its search in the Ragged Island chain after 3 male bodies believed to be Haitian nationals that were part of a vessel that reportedly capsized several days ago were brought into the capital Sunday morning.

Around 8:45am, HMBS Maderia under the command of Lieutenant Alexis Brown along with the Police Crime Scene Investigators brought the bodies into the Defence Force Base. The bodies which wre badly decomposed were handed over to the coroner’s office for processing.

The bodies were found in waters in the Ragged Island chain. A submerged wreck believed to be a wooden Haitian sloop was spotted in waters off Pigeon Cay.

This comes after a group of 31 Haitian migrants were discovered on the cay between Maycock Cay and Double Breast Cay on earlier in the week. They were rescued and brought into the capital by HMBS L. L.Smith on 21 January.

As officials continue to probe into the matter, members of the Public are advised to call in any sightings to the Defence Force Operations Center at 242 826 3117.